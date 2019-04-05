× Alamance County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man faces multiple sex offense charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jimmy Blane Murray, 38, is charged with three counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On March 7, the sheriff’s office got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force related to child pornography.

On Friday, investigators searched a home on Holt Crossroads in southern Alamance County.

After the search, Murray was arrested and charged.

He is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 8.