Alamance County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man faces multiple sex offense charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Jimmy Blane Murray, 38, is charged with three counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
On March 7, the sheriff’s office got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force related to child pornography.
On Friday, investigators searched a home on Holt Crossroads in southern Alamance County.
After the search, Murray was arrested and charged.
He is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 8.
36.011739 -79.425378