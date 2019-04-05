Alamance County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Posted 5:03 pm, April 5, 2019, by

Jimmy Blane Murray

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man faces multiple sex offense charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jimmy Blane Murray, 38, is charged with three counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On March 7, the sheriff’s office got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force related to child pornography.

On Friday, investigators searched a home on Holt Crossroads in southern Alamance County.

After the search, Murray was arrested and charged.

He is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 8.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.