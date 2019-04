× 2 people shot, injured in southeast Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot in Greensboro Friday night, according to Greensboro police Watch Operations.

The shooting was reported at 8:41 p.m. near the intersection of East Florida Street and Willow Road.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or the extent of the victims’ injuries.

FOX8 is working to get additional information. Check back for updates.

36.053970 -79.762120