Woman wanted, two suspects arrested after man shot in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A woman is wanted and two men were arrested after a man was shot in Gibsonville, according to police.

At about 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Huffine Street.

At the scene, they found 29-year-old Dustin Cook suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Gunfire also appeared to have caused damage in the home.

Multiple other people were at the home but were not injured.

Crystal Sheree Pruitt, 30, is still wanted on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and assault with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

Officers were able find and arrest the primary suspects: Sean Fanoway Penn, 32, and Ryan Marcellus Wilkins, 24.

Gibsonville police, with the help of Burlington police, arrested Wilkins at 518 Avon Avenue in Burlington, and they arrested Penn at 605 Fix Street in Burlington.

Both men were charge with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and assault with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

Penn was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and served with an unrelated order for arrest.