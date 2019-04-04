In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Verizon which launched a smartphone plan for kids, AT&T which a study found to be the fastest network in the U.S. and the Department of Justice which said leaving Netflix out of the Oscars might break antitrust laws.
Verizon launches smartphone plan for kids, study finds AT&T to be fastest US network and more
-
Netflix is 2019’s fastest-growing brand, Lyft goes public and more
-
Walmart to end price-matching policy, Dole building corporate presence in NC and more
-
Social media could make you spend more, Weight Watchers stock plunges and more
-
General Motors to lay off more than 4,000 workers, Americans to overspend for Valentine’s Day and more
-
Disney+ streaming service to launch this year, Panera’s ‘Pay as you wish’ restaurant to close and more
-
-
NASA may send astronauts back to moon, Sprint slams AT&T in new ad and more
-
Facebook CEO calls for more regulation of Internet, Apple cancels plans for AirPower charging mat and more
-
JCPenney may close more stores, gas prices higher than usual and more
-
JCPenney to close 27 stores this year, NC hospital to transport lab samples by drone and more
-
Boeing changing flight-control system after crashes, Dick’s Sporting Goods pulls guns from 125 stores and more
-
-
Facebook plans crack-down on anti-vaccination groups, Starbucks could consider selling cannabis drinks and more
-
Costco beats out Amazon as most satisfying internet retailer, FDA plans to combat opioid abuse and more
-
FedEx to test home delivery robots this summer, the US government to tackle fake Amazon reviews and more