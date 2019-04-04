Verizon launches smartphone plan for kids, study finds AT&T to be fastest US network and more

Posted 12:14 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, April 4, 2019

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Verizon which launched a smartphone plan for kids, AT&T which a study found to be the fastest network in the U.S. and the Department of Justice which said leaving Netflix out of the Oscars might break antitrust laws.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.