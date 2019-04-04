Tanker truck overturns in Winston-Salem, spills more than 100 gallons of milk

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A tanker truck overturned and spilled more than 100 gallons of milk into a storm drain Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Highland Avenue and Research Parkway
According Chaz Browning, Winston-Salem Fire Department battalion chief, the tanker spilled between 100 and 200 gallons before a mechanism to catch the remaining milk in the tanker was put into place.
The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
36.099860 -80.244216