Sweet Old Bill’s brings barbecue styles from across the south to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new High Point barbecue restaurant offers much more than just pulled pork, and so far Sweet Old Bill's has been quite a hit among customers.

Owner Bill Heard said, "You can go to about any town in North Carolina, to about any corner, and you can get barbecue, so we knew we had to standout and do something a little bit different. You know man cannot live by pulled pork alone."

At Sweet Old Bill's customers can order barbecue from all over the South, like slow smoked Texas brisket, St Louis style ribs and smoked chicken with Alabama white sauce.

They also serve Southern sides from a cheesy tomato pie to deep fried deviled eggs.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to check it out.