Suspect arrested after man killed in hit-and-run on U.S. 64 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Darrin S. Bullins was killed by a car in Randolph County on March 15, and now Highway Patrol has arrested a man they believe is responsible.

Tracey Bryant Cheek, 37, of Ramseur, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony hit and run resulting in a fatality, driving while license revoked for an impaired driving revocation and failing to report an accident by the quickest means necessary.

He was brought to Randolph County Jail and received a $150,000 secured bond.

Bullins, a 28-year-old from Asheboro, was fatally hit at about 9:19 p.m. March 15 on U.S. Highway 64 near Loflin Pond Road.

Bullins was trying to cross U.S. Highway 64 when he was hit by a silver vehicle that left the scene, according to a Highway Patrol press release.

Another vehicle, a Nissan car, hit Bullins before the roadway was closed and the driver left the scene, according to authorities. That driver later returned and was charged.

Victim was ‘kind-hearted’ father

The victim’s mother told FOX8 that Bullins was a kind-hearted person who leaves behind three daughters and one son.

Darrin Bullins’ brother, Dustin, said the crash happened as Darrin was going to the store after finishing dinner at their father’s home.

“He had just turned his life around, he was doing so good, he was working, getting his life together and now he is gone forever,” Dustin said. “I’ll never be able to speak with my brother again because of someone else’s carelessness.”