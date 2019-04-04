Push to improve cyclist safety in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem city leaders invited the community to its final Bicycle Master Plan meeting to view and provide input on the draft.

Riders expressed concern about a lack of safety and connectivity, which is part of what the plan is working to fix.

The city's transportation planning department is proposing 16 priority routes, which includes a mix of roads and trails.

Another concern was providing separation for the cyclists.

"Whether that's completely separate on a trail or on the street with some kind of physical barrier between where they are riding and where the cars are driving," said Matthew Burczyk, the transportation project planner.

The city is still taking public input through the end of April. They will do one more revision and then take the plan to city council this summer for a vote.