SC police searching for 14-year-old girl last seen more than 2 weeks ago

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for more than two weeks now, according to police in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Paralta went missing on March 18. She was last seen on Hammond Avenue in West Columbia.

She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch-tall Hispanic girl weighing about 95 pounds. She has long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, white and black Vans sneakers, silver stud earrings and a silver right on her left ring finger. She has French-style polished nails.

The last time anyone made contact with her was on March 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721.