SC police searching for 14-year-old girl last seen more than 2 weeks ago

Posted 7:17 am, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, April 4, 2019

Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Paralta

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for more than two weeks now, according to police in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Paralta went missing on March 18. She was last seen on Hammond Avenue in West Columbia.

She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch-tall Hispanic girl weighing about 95 pounds. She has long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, white and black Vans sneakers, silver stud earrings and a silver right on her left ring finger. She has French-style polished nails.

The last time anyone made contact with her was on March 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.