North Carolina man wins $10M with lottery scratch-off, immediately retires and donates to St. Jude

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man won a $10 million lottery prize and now plans to retire and donate part of the money to a good cause, WTVD reports.

Theodore Duncan, of Granville County, bought the winning ticket, a $30 Colossal Cash, at the Berea Mini Mart in Oxford.

Duncan, who works as a mechanic, said at a ceremonial check presentation that he had “just retired.”

He will take home $4,600,000 after taxes on a lump sum payout.

Duncan said he plans to buy a new home and donate $100,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

