North Carolina bill could require middle, high schools to teach the Holocaust, genocide

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina schools could be required to teach middle and high school students about the Holocaust and genocide.

House Bill 437, filed March 21, is primarily sponsored by Republican Reps. Linda Johnson, Craig Horn, Julia Howard and Jeffrey Elmore with 21 other Democrats and Republicans sponsoring the bill as well.

If made into law, this bill would direct the State Board of Education to work with the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust and the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teacher to to ingrate Holocaust and genocide studies in English, social studies and other courses.

They would also established a Holocaust Studies elective course.

The law, if passed, would go into effect for the 2020-2021 school year.

The act has been entitled the “Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act.”

According to Abramson’s obituary, she was a Polish-born Holocaust survivor who encouraged teachers and students across North Carolina not to hate.

She died on Sept. 29, 2011 at 85 years old.