Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 64 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 64 in Davidson County Thursday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Smith Farm Road.
Troopers said a motorcycle was headed down U.S. 64 and hit a car that was pulling out of a driveway.
Troopers believe the motorcyclist was going over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died.
The deceased’s name has not been released.
35.774848 -80.187506