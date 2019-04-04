Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 64 in Davidson County

Posted 6:50 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52PM, April 4, 2019

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 64 in Davidson County Thursday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Smith Farm Road.

Troopers said a motorcycle was headed down U.S. 64 and hit a car that was pulling out of a driveway.

Troopers believe the motorcyclist was going over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died.

The deceased’s name has not been released.

