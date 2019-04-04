Man wanted after Winston-Salem hit-and-run leaves 65-year-old bicyclist seriously injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say they're looking for a man after a 65-year-old cyclist was left fighting for his life after a hit-and-run.

Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr., 26, is wanted on a charge of felony hit-and-run after Robert Jordan was struck by 2008 Ford Mustang on March 25.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit with the help of the community was able to find the car the next day.

Jordan was in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after the hit-and-run.

Family members tell FOX8 he is suffering from head injuries.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. after Jordan had finished teaching dance classes.

Winston-Salem police say the driver of a car hit the back of Jordan's bike and kept going, leaving him out on the road.

"It's crazy because he's been [biking] the same route for 40 years. He's always really well lit up. Everyone knows him in the community and it's ridiculous that he would be hit," Jordan's youngest daughter Lana said.

Jordan is known for riding his bike and wearing ample amounts of reflective gear.

He's been biking back and forth from his home in Lexington to his Winston-Salem dance studio, Vogler's Dance Studio, for decades.

That's why Lana and the rest of the Jordan family are shocked that he was hit twice in a matter of days.

"He was hit by a car on Reynolda Road on March 11. That was the original hit," Lana said. "Then he fixed his bike up and got back on the road yesterday and then was hit on the same road last night."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department.