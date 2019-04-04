Lexington man wins $200,000 with new scratch-off ticket, becomes first top prize winner

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man from Lexington took home six figures after a big win on a scratch-off ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Stanley Lanier picked up a Lucky 7 Bonus ticket at the Lexington Shell on South Main Street.

His $200,000 win makes Lanier the first to claim the game’s top prize.

After taxes, he received a $141,501 lump sum.

The ticket, which costs $5, launched this week.

With Lanier claiming the first of five top prizes, only four more are still out there.

