Kansas troopers chase down stolen truck full of cookie dough

Posted 12:43 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, April 4, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas State Troopers chased down a truck full of cookie dough after a thief took off with it Wednesday, WDAF reports.

Three pallets of cookie were in the Kansas City Cold Storage truck to bring to Springfield Missouri.

When the driver went inside to take care of some paperwork, he left the truck running.

A thief seized the opportunity and jumped into the driver's seat.

Troopers went after the truck and finally stopped it by deploying road spikes near Interstate 435 and Leavenworth Road, according to WDAF.

The thief was arrested at the scene.

