Boy found wandering in Kentucky is not missing boy Timmothy Pitzen, DNA reveals

A teen found wandering in Kentucky Wednesday who said his name is Timmothy Pitzen is not the boy who was last seen in May 2011, FBI Louisville announced Thursday afternoon.

“DNA results have been returned indicating the person in question is not Timmothy Pitzen,” FBI Louisville tweeted.

The boy has not been identified.

Disappearance of Timmothy Pitzen

Nearly a decade ago, Timmothy and his mother went on a road trip that included stops at a zoo and a water park. Their adventure started after Amy Fry-Pitzen checked her 6-year-old son out of an Illinois elementary school on May 11, 2011.

Three days later, the mother’s body was found in a hotel room in Rockford, Illinois. She had died by suicide, leaving behind a note that said her son was with people who love him.

“You’ll never find him,” the note said.

Anxious boy identifies himself as Timmothy

Police and the FBI were investigating whether a teen found wandering in Newport, Kentucky, on Wednesday was Timmothy.

Sharon Hall, who lives in the Newport neighborhood where he was found, told CNN she noticed a “fidgety” boy near a car. The neighbor’s daughter called the police after the boy told them he’d ran for two hours and his stomach hurt.

When they arrived, he told the police that his name was Timmothy Pitzen, that he was 14, and he’d ran away from two men who kept him captive for seven years, most recently at a nearby Red Roof Inn, according to a police report.

People who talked to him before police arrived said he was anxious and pleaded for help.

The family desperately searched for years

For years, Timmothy’s family has searched for him in several states.

“I have one image. It’s the day I dropped him off at school and he’s off — running off to class — and that’s pretty much the last image I have in my mind of him,” Timmothy’s father, Jim Pitzen, told CNN in 2015.

The day before his mother killed herself, she made several calls from an unknown location to family members, including one to her mother. She assured them that Timmothy was safe.

Over the years, family members have said that the mother had a history of depression and her marriage was failing. Her biggest fear was that a judge would take her son away because of her mental health issues, according to relatives.

Security video footage from their stops showed a relaxed and beaming mother and son on what appeared to be a fun-filled adventure.

