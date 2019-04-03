Wreck snaps utility pole, sends Davidson County man to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County man is recovering after troopers with the State Highway Patrol say he veered off the road and hit a utility pole and two street signs.

Daniel Leonard, 25, was driving down Linwood-Southmont Road Tuesday when reports show his Jeep veered off to the right.

Shannon Bushee passed the wreck and stopped to help.

“The power lines were laying across the road and nobody had stopped, nobody was around, the young man was out of his car. You could tell he was dazed, he was confused,” she said.

Bushee called 911 and led Leonard to her car to warm up.

"When I got out to go help him, the road was ice, it was slush. I slid getting out of my car to go help him,” she said. "(EMS) said he was definitely in the stages of hypothermia.”

She's frustrated no one else had called, saying that Leonard's family believes he was outside for about 20 minutes alone.

"It’s a shame the world we live in today, people won’t stop and help anybody,” Bushee said. "I mean I hate to say it, I’m normally one that wouldn’t stop but something told me stop, get out, go help this young man."

She hopes that others will do the same when they see someone who might need help.

Bushee said Leonard had fractured part of his spine in the wreck. She said he is now recovering at home.

Reports show Leonard was cited for exceeding a safe speed for the conditions.