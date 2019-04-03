Woman saves Amazon boxes for months to pull off hilarious April Fools’ Day prank on husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman pulled of an epic prank on her husband that she had planned for months.

On Monday, April Fools’ Day, Maureen Pritchard posted pictures and video of the prank and her husband’s reaction.

For the past six month, Pritchard had been saving up all the Amazon boxes delivered to their house, along with her parents’ and sister’s boxes.

On Monday, she piled them all outside of their home to make it look like they’d been delivered that day.

She recorded her husband pulling into the driveway and seeing the massive pile of boxes.

She said she wished she had continued recording. She thought once he saw her recording out the window he realized it was a joke. But when he came inside, she said he kept asking “What IS all that?!?”

Her Facebook post has over 1,000 likes and 3,000 shares as of Wednesday afternoon.