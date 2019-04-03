Welcome woman has incredible hat collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELCOME, N.C. -- Judy Butler wears many hats.

She’s the founder and organizer of the Welcome Easter Parade, now in its 22nd year. Judy volunteers with Meals on Wheels and in area schools. She’s even worn the crown Ms. Senior North Carolina. But it’s her personal hat collection that tops it all.

“I have probably between 360 to 370 hats,” she said. “It finishes you off, it makes you look like a lady.”

Her home is full of hats, with many stacked along the wall in her basement. She wears a hat every day.

“It’s a wonderful way to hide a bad hair day,” she said.

In this episode of Roy’s Folks, Judy lets Chad Tucker’s girls try on some of her many hats.