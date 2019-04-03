× Wanted fugitive carrying machete arrested at driver’s license checkpoint in Davidson County, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted fugitive was among two people taken into custody at a driver’s license checkpoint Monday, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Dean Bean, 26, of Asheboro, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bean had a large machete and a large survival knife concealed in his pants, the release said.

Bean also had a warrant for his arrest for injury to personal property and communicating threats. The sheriff’s office later learned Bean was a wanted fugitive by the United States Marshals Office for a probation violation.

Samantha Baughn, 22, of Trinity, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baughn also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for failure to appear out of Randolph County.

A third person person in the car was cited and released for driving while license revoked and for carrying a concealed weapon.

Bean is being held in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed for being a wanted fugitive and a $6,000 secured bond for the other charges. He is scheduled to appear in court April 30.

Baughn was placed in the Davidson County Jail under $13,000 secured bond and is also scheduled to appear in court April 30.