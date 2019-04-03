WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 64-47-59-58-33-25

UNC Chapel Hill ranked 2nd best public university, avocado prices surge after threat of border closure and more

Posted 11:52 am, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48AM, April 3, 2019

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses UNC Chapel Hill which was ranked the nation's second best public university, avocado prices which are surging after Trump's threat to close the border and Bill Gates' theory that a voice app could detect Alzheimer's disease.

