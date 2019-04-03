In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses UNC Chapel Hill which was ranked the nation's second best public university, avocado prices which are surging after Trump's threat to close the border and Bill Gates' theory that a voice app could detect Alzheimer's disease.
UNC Chapel Hill ranked 2nd best public university, avocado prices surge after threat of border closure and more
-
Apple may launch new streaming service, UNC strikes nation’s 5th largest apparel deal with Nike and more
-
Walmart to end price-matching policy, Dole building corporate presence in NC and more
-
NC ranked 7th worst state to get a speeding ticket, post office to raise prices and more
-
UNC chancellor forced to leave job in 2 weeks after approving removal of the remains of ‘Silent Sam’ Confederate statue
-
Petition aims to change name of UNC-Charlotte over UNC-Chapel Hill confusion
-
-
Remnants of Silent Sam Confederate monument are no longer on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill
-
As UNC chancellor says she’ll resign, she OKs the removal of the remains of ‘Silent Sam’ statue
-
Carol Folt handled scandal as UNC chancellor. Now she’ll try to move USC past its own
-
Chocolate under threat by climate change, IRS says busiest day is Feb. 19 and more
-
JCPenney may close more stores, gas prices higher than usual and more
-
-
Netflix is 2019’s fastest-growing brand, Lyft goes public and more
-
FDA approves controversial drug for depression, new report quantifies NC’s living wage and more
-
UNC puts women’s basketball staff on leave pending program review