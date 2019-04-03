Two baby Komodo dragons to live in new Asia section of the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Construction on the new Asia section of the North Carolina Zoo should begin early next year, but some of the animals that will live there are already arriving.

That includes two of the world's largest lizards -- two baby Komodo dragons. They will grow to be about 10 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds.

Zookeepers wanted to move them as babies so they will have time to train them before they are full grown.

Komodo dragons can be dangerous. They bite their prey and the bacteria in their mouths cause a deadly infection.

These two Komodo dragons will live in the Desert Dome until their habitat is complete in Asia.

Guests at the zoo can see them in early summer.