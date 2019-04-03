× Three charged with murder after man killed in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been charged after a man was killed in Surry County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found John Henry Cain dead in his home on Feb. 9 at 2878 Shoals Road in Pinnacle after a call from the Shoals community.

The cause of death was ruled as suspicious.

On Tuesday, deputies charged Justin Claude Harris, 29, of Thurmond; Matthew Wayne Harris, 28, of Thurmond; and Brett Courtny Bowman, 31, of Pinnacle, with felony murder.

The three were taken into custody by the SCSO and N.C. Sate Bureau of Investigation.

“Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt wanted to thank the investigators involved in the investigation for their hard work and long hours spent on this case,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The SCSO and SBI continue to investigate.