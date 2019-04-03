The Corks turn playing pool into a family tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family that plays together, stays together, and the name of the game for the Cork family is pool.

You'll find dad, mom and the two daughters playing pool quite often at Shooters in Greensboro. The Cork family is part of the bigger family at Shooters.

"A lot of us have been playing together a long time," said Jennifer Cork. "We're all kind of like family. We enjoy playing with each other."

Pool playing has brought the Cork family together and also taken mom and dad to the ultimate event: the national competition in Las Vegas.