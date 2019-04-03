School bus and vehicle collide in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A school bus and a vehicle collided in High Point Wednesday morning.

The bus (No. 1066) was heading to Green Education Center, a school which serves students with developmental delays and autism.

The crash happened at Brentwood Street and Nathan Hunt Drive. Damage could be seen on the back right side of the bus.

Eight children were on board the bus. No one on the bus was reported injured.

Officers have provided no word on any injuries for people inside the car, which overturned.