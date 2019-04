Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Whether you like to admit it or not, racism is very much a part of our society.

In order to truly overcome it, we have to start at the top and understand that it's foundational and how it impacts social, political and economic outcomes.

That's the goal of a program at the Racial Equity Institute in High Point.

And, as FOX8's Katie Nordeen explains, it's being offered for free thanks to the High Point Community Foundation.