× Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has died after a shooting in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 3:58 p.m., officers came to the 900 block of High Street after gunshots were reported.

Police found 37-year-old Christopher Antonio Wooten, of Greensboro, in the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Wooten was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

Greensboro police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Greensboro police did not release information on a suspect.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.