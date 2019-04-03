No. 2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet set to debut at Alsco 300

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is hitting the racetrack — or at least her likeness will be.

Tyler Reddick is set to debut the No. 2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet Camaro at Saturday’s Alsco 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway, according to a release from Richard Childress Racing.

The car features a portrait of the iconic singer and represents her record company, Dolly Records.

“It’s an honor to represent Dolly Parton and her variety of businesses on our No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Reddick said in the release.

Gazing over the car, you’ll see logos of the Dollywood theme park, the DollyParton.com website, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Dollywood’s Splash Country and the forthcoming Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show.