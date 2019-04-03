Neighbors take cover during drive-by shooting in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People in a Greensboro neighborhood say they had to take cover after someone drove down their street and opened fire.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. on Tower Road.

Witnesses say two cars were driving down their street when the second car started shooting at the car in front of them.

"Seeing the car to the right with a passenger hanging out the passenger window, basically in a shooting position on top of his car," said Kelly Curl, who witnessed the shooting.

Curl was standing in his driveway when he heard the shots and took cover under his truck.

"My first thought was I hope no one else is outside. I hope nobody's walking because this is a neighborhood where a lot of people walk," he said.

Neighbors say even though they weren't the intended targets this is a really scary situation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department.