× NC Senators propose online registry for convicted animal abusers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal abusers in North Carolina could end up on an online registry if a new Senate bill becomes law.

Senators Floyd McKissick, a Democrat from Durham County, and Danny Earl Britt Jr., a Republican from Columbus and Robeson Counties, are sponsoring SB 423.

The bill, filed March 28, would direct the Department of Public Safety to launch an online “Animal Abuser Registry” including the names and photos of anyone who has been convicted in North Carolina of an animal abuse offense starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Names would stay on the list for two years.

Repeat offenders would be forced to give up any pets and could not legally own any other animals for up to five years.

The bill passed its first reading Monday and was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.