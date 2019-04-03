WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 64-47-59-58-33-25

Man with shotgun robs woman in Walmart parking lot in Burlington

April 3, 2019

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man, armed with a shotgun, robbed a woman outside a Walmart in Burlington, according to police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the reported robbery at 530 S. Graham Hopedale.

A woman told officers she was loading up her vehicle, which was parked on the north side of the parking lot near the pharmacy, when a man drew a shotgun.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of personal property before driving away in a gold or silver sedan.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to call (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

