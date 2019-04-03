Man wanted for assault with intent to kill found unconscious, bloodied in Randolph County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man, who was wanted on multiple charges after a shooting, was found unconscious and bloodied Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

John Henry Morgan, 55, of Randleman, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony possession of firearm by a felon, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and failure to report a change of address as a sex offender.

He was first sought for questions after a man was injured in a shooting on March 22 at 6261 Branson Davis Road. Deputies believed he was at the home at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff's office obtained warrants for his arrest on Sunday.

Deputies then followed a tip on Tuesday that Morgan had been staying at a residence in the New Hope Church Road area of Asheboro since the shooting.

After hearing what sounded like a domestic disturbance, deputies found a man beaten, unconscious and bloody, the sheriff's office reports. Morgan allegedly told deputies that he fell and there was no assault.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS and was released at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies took him to the Randolph County Detention Center and served him with his outstanding warrants.

The sheriff's office was looking for Morgan after deputies were called to the scene on Branson Davis Road around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

Deputies found a victim in the yard with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was taken to Moses Cone hospital.

Kevin Corum was reportedly walking away from the home when deputies stopped him for questioning.

Corum said he was at the home at the time and gave a statement but claimed he did not know who shot the victim.

He told deputies that his son, Tyler Corum, was still in the house. Tyler Corum would not respond to verbal commands from the deputies to leave the home.

Deputies called in the Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team.

When Tyler Corum would not respond to attempts by negotiators to come out, the Emergency Response Team then used chemical munitions to force Tyler Corum out of the home.

Tyler Corum said he was asleep during the shooting and did not know what happened.

The victim was later interviewed at the hospital and said he had gone to the home to collect rent when an argument and scuffle started with Kevin Corum. The victim said he was shot from behind by an unknown person.

Investigators later served a search warrant on the home but did not find a gun. Deputies believe there were multiple other people at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Morgan is suspected to have been in the home at the time.

