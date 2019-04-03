Local high schooler helps spread the word on importance of safe and sober proms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKERTOWN, N.C. — It's one of the most exciting days of any teenager, something that makes your kids start to feel more and more like an adult — Prom.

But as a parent, you want to make sure they don't make one bad decision that could ruin lives.

That's why we're talking about efforts to ensure safe and sober proms.

David Daggett of Daggett Shuler Attorneys at Law and Angelina Rice from Walkertown High School joined us to continue the conversation on FOX8.

Not only did Angelina take the pledge herself, she won a T-shirt design contest to promote this important cause.