Girl Scout raises money to buy, give away Girl Scout cookies to homeless at Lexington shelter

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Girl Scout Gracie Bowling, 13, felt bad that some people couldn’t afford to buy Girl Scout Cookies.

With the community’s help, she raised enough money to purchase and give away more than 100 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to people at Crisis Ministry of Davidson County’s homeless shelter.

“My goal was 100, but I was really surprised when I got 130,” Bowling said.

“I think it’s great. She did it all on her own, raised the money, it was all paid for,” recipient Mike McKeown said.

The donations were enough for people to choose two boxes among a variety of flavors.

“They were really happy. They were really surprised too, kind of made me happy,” Bowling said.

“[It] makes you look forward to the next generation stepping up to the plate and helping the people in need,” Crisis Ministry Executive Director Ashley Phillips said.

People who received the cookies verbally thanked Bowling for her kindness and gave her a round of applause as a group.