WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 64-47-59-58-33-25

First foal of the season seen running along Outer Banks shore

Posted 1:41 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:39PM, April 3, 2019

(Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A newborn baby horse is running free in the Outer Banks, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The non-profit shared a photo the first foal born this season on Monday.

“No April Foolin’ here – first foal of the season was born in the last 24 hours or so!” the post reads.

The photo shows three horses running along the beach with a small foal trotting along in the middle.

“Not sure of the sex yet, but baby and mom both look happy and healthy,” the post reads. “Please give them lots of room if you’re lucky enough to see them.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.