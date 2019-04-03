First foal of the season seen running along Outer Banks shore

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A newborn baby horse is running free in the Outer Banks, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The non-profit shared a photo the first foal born this season on Monday.

“No April Foolin’ here – first foal of the season was born in the last 24 hours or so!” the post reads.

The photo shows three horses running along the beach with a small foal trotting along in the middle.

“Not sure of the sex yet, but baby and mom both look happy and healthy,” the post reads. “Please give them lots of room if you’re lucky enough to see them.”