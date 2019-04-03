× Dog kills rabid skunk in Guilford County’s 3rd rabies case in 1 week

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For the third time in a week, an animal has tested positive for rabies in Guilford County.

When a man smelled a skunk on Polona Court in Brown Summit, he went out back and found that his dog killed the animal.

Tuesday test results found that the skunk was infected with the rabies virus.

The dog was up to date on all vaccines and only needed a booster shot.

Just days earlier, on March 26, animal control found a rabid raccoon on Georgia Pond Lane in High Point.

On March 25, animal control found a rabid fox on Shadowlawn Drive in Jamestown.

The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health is warning the public to be wary of potentially rabid animals.

All domestic pets, including cats, dogs and ferrets, over the age of 4 months must be vaccinated.

Avoid direct contact with wildlife, both dead and alive, and never touch wildlife with your bare hands.

Avoid animals displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly. If a wild animal approaches you, be cautious.

Pet food left outside will attract wildlife into your yard.

Find out more in Guilford County’s online guide to rabies.