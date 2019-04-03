× 75-year-old Reidsville man charged with murdering 70-year-old wife

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A 75-year-old Reidsville man is facing a murder charge after the death of his 70-year-old wife, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, Rockingham County and Guilford County deputies responded to 130 Mamie Lane in Reidsville.

Patsy Ann Sergent, a 70-year-old woman, was found unresponsive on the floor.

A family member had started CPR. Deputies took over once they arrived, but Sergent ultimately died at the scene.

Shelby Howard Sergent, 75, the victim’s husband, was at the scene and charged with first degree murder.

The man was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under no bond.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Cheek at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.