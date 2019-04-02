Yes, it IS snowing around the Piedmont Triad in APRIL – submit your snow photos here

Submit YOUR snow photos below! Please only click once, it may take a few minutes for your photo to appear.

An upper level low to our west is heading our way and will be over us today. This will bring much colder air in above the ground. This increases the chance for some of this rain to fall with some snowflakes. If all of this comes together perfectly, there could even be a few spots with a dusting of snow IF there is a burst of pure snow.

Odds are very low for it to come together perfectly. Timing and tracks will dictate all.

At this time, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd expects rain showers, mixed at times with some snow, mainly after 9 a.m. and up until around 2 p.m.

Temperatures will be very cold for April, in the 30s to low 40s into the early afternoon and then climb to the mid to upper 40s late afternoon when the moisture is gone.

Tonight we clear out early and dip to the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Mid 60s on Wednesday and back to the lower 70s on Thursday.

