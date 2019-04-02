× Two people seriously injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a wreck in Burlington Monday night, according to police.

At about 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Burlington Police Department, Burlington Fire Department, Alamance County EMS and the Alamance County Rescue Squad responded to a three-car collision at the intersection of S. Church Street and Maple Avenue.

Officers believe a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe was driving east on S. Church Street when 49-year-old Bethalynn Whitley, of Snow Camp, driving a Toyota Prius with a passenger, ran the red light.

The Tahoe and Prius collided, causing the Prius to then collide with a Nissan Altima that was waiting at the light. A 19-year-old and her family were in the Altima.

Whitley and her passenger were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was reported injured.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at (336) 229-3500.

To provide an anonymous tip, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.