WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned on a ramp to Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The incident began at about 7:44 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The tractor-trailer was driving on Highway 52 South when it took the ramp to I-40 East.

The vehicle then rolled onto its side.

Police temporarily closed the ramp.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 12:03 p.m.