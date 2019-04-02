Tips for parents to help kids scare away stage fright

Adults suffer from it too, but it can be even tougher for kids to face stage fright.

If you have kids who have the chance to shine on stage, but their nerves are getting the best of them, here are some ways you can help.

Make sure they actually want to be up on stage. If they don't want to do it, don't force them.

Remind them that all the other kids are worried about their performances too. They're not alone.

Practice with them! That can help them feel more comfortable with what they're supposed to do.

In this week's Mommy Matters, we share some tips for parents on how to help your kids calm their nerves to enjoy their moments in the spotlight.

