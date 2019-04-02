× Suspect arrested after standoff in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect was taken into custody after a standoff in Davidson County Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Charles Earl Neal Jr., 19, of Clemmons, had outstanding warrants for possession of firearm by felon, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear that all originated in Winston-Salem.

The U.S. Marshals Service had been tracking Neal for about a month and found out he was at 337 Old Mill Farm Road in northwestern Davidson County.

The Violent Fugitive Task Force tried to take Neal into custody but he barricaded himself in the residence.

After a brief standoff and failed attempts by Davidson County Sheriff’s Office negotiators, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Special Emergency Response Team went into the home and took Neal into custody.

No bond or court date information was released.

35.928594 -80.346887