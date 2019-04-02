Randolph County stabbing suspect arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Julio Cesar Palacios, 30, of Asheboro, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On March 4, deputies came to Northside Terrace after a report of an assault.

The victim told deputies she was stabbed by Palacios and ran to a neighbors house to get away.

After searching the area, deputies were unable to locate Palacios.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she was treated and released.

Palacios surrendered to authorities and is being held with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court May 14.

Anyone with information on where Palacios is can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.