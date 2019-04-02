× North Carolina’s ‘Land of Oz’ theme park open for limited time this summer

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — You’ll soon be able to go off and see the wizard right here in North Carolina.

The Land of Oz is planning to reopen on top of Beech Mountain this year.

The theme park will be open various days throughout June and July.

If you go in June you can experience the “Journey with Dorothy,” which allows guests to play characters from the classic tale.

