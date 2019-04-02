× North Carolina 13-year-old dies after fall from school stairwell

HICKORY, N.C. — A middle school student died after falling from a stairwell in Hickory, according to WCNC.

The 13-year-old 8th grader from Northview Middle School died Monday after falling from the second-floor stairwell the week before.

The school brought in additional counselors Tuesday to help support the grieving school community.

The school said in a statement obtained by WCNC, “The Northview Middle School family — and all employees and students throughout the school district — are heartbroken. We will respect the privacy of the family during this devastating and difficult time.”

The school has not released the name of the student, but the child’s family has asked for total privacy, the Hickory Daily Record reports.