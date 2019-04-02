Naked man spotted along Greensboro trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A run out along Old Battleground Road turned very strange for one runner.

According to a Facebook post from Fleet Feet Greensboro, a woman says she spotted a naked man near the Nat Green and Palmetto trail entrances on the bridge around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Runners were shocked to hear about a man running without clothes on.

"I’m disgusted, it’s just crazy especially in like the daylight you don’t want to see that," Laura Essenmacher said.

Lisa Wolff is a part of the Fleet Feet Greensboro running group. She was alerted about what happened through an email from the running group.

"I enjoy running. It’s beautiful, it’s spring weather. I don’t want to be scared," Wolff said.

Essenmacher said she believes the area is safe but she is always aware of her surroundings whenever she's out for her run.

"Even now I am always on high alert and I’ve taken several self-defense classes, especially for runners," Essenmacher said.

The woman who encountered the naked man told the group he was wearing a jacket and tennis shoes but nothing else.