WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 64-47-59-58-33-25

Naked man spotted along Greensboro trail

Posted 9:56 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41PM, April 2, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A run out along Old Battleground Road turned very strange for one runner.

According to a Facebook post from Fleet Feet Greensboro, a woman says she spotted a naked man near the Nat Green and Palmetto trail entrances on the bridge around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Runners were shocked to hear about a man running without clothes on.

"I’m disgusted, it’s just crazy especially in like the daylight you don’t want to see that," Laura Essenmacher said.

Lisa Wolff is a part of the Fleet Feet Greensboro running group. She was alerted about what happened through an email from the running group.

"I enjoy running. It’s beautiful, it’s spring weather. I don’t want to be scared," Wolff said.

Essenmacher said she believes the area is safe but she is always aware of her surroundings whenever she's out for her run.

"Even now I am always on high alert and I’ve taken several self-defense classes, especially for runners," Essenmacher said.

The woman who encountered the naked man told the group he was wearing a jacket and tennis shoes but nothing else.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.