Man tries to follow female student into dorm at NC State University

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man tried to push his way into a female student's dorm room at NC State University, according to campus police.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, a student was returning to her room in Sullivan Hall when she noticed a man following behind her.

He said he was waiting to meet his friend.

As she closed her room door, the man grabbed the door handle, trying to get into the room.

She managed to get the door closed and the man left.

NC State University Police are now warning students to take safety precautions.

Do not allow other people into residence halls if they do not live there.

Walk in groups whenever possible, especially at night.

"Assailants are more likely to target individuals walking alone, on darkened or unlit paths, or who are distracted by headphones or activities such as texting," campus police wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to contact university police at (919) 515-3000.