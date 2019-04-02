Man charged after body found wrapped up in Charlotte home

Posted 6:45 am, April 2, 2019

Andrew Houston

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a man after a body was found early Sunday morning inside a south Charlotte home, WSOC reports.

CMPD responded to a domestic disturbance call around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Bon-Rea Drive off Pineville-Matthews Road and found a man’s body wrapped in a tarp or rug inside one of the bedrooms.

According to officials, Andrew Houston, 21, was at the home when officers arrived and immediately fled the scene, leading police on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

Houston has been charged with murder and resisting a public officer, WSOC reports.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

