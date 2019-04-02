Local strawberry farm ‘freezes’ berries as protection from the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The cold temperatures are causing some concerns for crops around the Piedmont.

The owners at Ingram Farms in High Point are taking extra precautions to make sure their berries survive the freezing temperatures.

They are using ice to protect their strawberry plants from the cold conditions.

"The process of water freezing generates just enough heat to keep the bloom and the plant and the buds happy," Rhonda Ingram said.

Ingram uses a special thermometer that measures the temperature a foot off the ground and when the temperature reaches around freezing their freeze/frost protection plan kicks in.

Two tractors sit by the lake and a hose that resembles a giant straw draws up the water and runs out through the overhead irrigation system.

"This turns into a blanket of ice and as long as you continue to freeze water then you're going to be able to keep this bloom happy," Ingram said.

Ingram tells FOX8 she estimates the strawberries will be ripe and ready to pick around April 28.