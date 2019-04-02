× Landlord, two others accused of threatening tenants with machete, gun in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A landlord and two other men allegedly forced their way into a tenants home and threatened them to move out with a machete and gun, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Two are facing charges. A third is still wanted.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress on New Hope Church Road.

When they arrived, they saw Bobby Ray Carter, 33, of Randleman, coming out of the house and stopped him.

In the home, deputies found a handgun lying on a sofa just inside the door.

Two victims who live at the residence told the sheriff’s office three people, including their landlord, forced their way into the home and tried to force them to move out.

They said the culprits were Carter, Johnathan Matthew Daniels, 35, of Seagrove, and their landlord Miguel N. Cardenas.

One of the men threatened them with a machete while another threatened them with a gun, the residents told deputies.

Carter was arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a firearm and misdemeanor simple assault.

Cardenas was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a firearm.

Deputies are still searching for Daniels who left before deputies got to the scene. He is wanted for questions and may face charges.

Daniels is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.